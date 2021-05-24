Obituary: Edwin S. Zemeir

NAUGATUCK — Edwin S. Zemeir, 84, beloved husband of Roslyn (Kosakowski) Zemeir, passed away at Waterbury Hospital on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Born in Waterbury on Nov. 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Stanley and Anna Zemeir. Edwin was a graduate of Naugatuck High School and attended Post College. He retired from the chemical division of Uniroyal after many years of service. He was a lifelong tennis player and an avid Yankee and New York Giants fan. Ed traveled the world extensively with his wife, Roslyn, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his wife of 64 years, he leaves his son, Mark Zemeir and his wife, Annette, of Ellicott City, Md.; his daughter, Lori Uszakiewicz and her husband, Roger, of Suffield; his grandchildren, Lindsey and Kyle Zemeir and Brian and Tommy Uszakiewicz; and several nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his sister, Wanda.

His funeral will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. from the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, to Holy Saviour National Catholic Church, 118 Prospect St., Naugatuck, for services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Naugatuck. Walk-through calling hours will be Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Edwin’s memory, may be made to Holy Saviour National Catholic Church.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.