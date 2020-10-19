Obituary: Edward Newton Pratt

NAUGATUCK — Edward Newton Pratt, 75, husband of Pamela Ann (Barstis) Pratt, died Oct. 15, 2020, at MidState Medical Center.

Ed was born on Aug. 19, 1945, in Waterbury, a son of the late Edward and Mable (Monroe) Pratt, and was raised in Prospect, having lived the past 43 years in Naugatuck. He wasn’t much into school, but enjoyed working with his hands and always worked hard to earn his way through life. Ed was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam-era veteran.

In addition to working full time as a mechanic/fueler for Durham School Services, Ed was also very involved with horses, as he was a self- employed horse farrier and spent a lot of time on the farm. He enjoyed hanging out with his wife, Pam, and scratching tickets, even occasionally winning big a time or two. He enjoyed watching the old westerns and of course, the New York Yankees. Ed enjoyed having fun and was always the guy in the room to crack a joke, even to the very end! In addition to the actual children he leaves behind, he had three dog children that he adored and they will miss him dearly.

In addition to Pam, his loving wife of 43 years, Ed is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Karlene and Mike Falk of Southington and Kelly Pratt and Jake Rushlow of Terryville; his granddaughter, Makayla Rushlow of Terryville; and his grandson, Michael Falk of Southington; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn and Ernest Lafountain of Terryville and Judy and Wayne Bartlett of Anacortes, Wash. Ed also leaves nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his son, Edward John “EJ” Pratt; and his brothers, Bobby Pratt and Art Pratt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Ed’s memory, donations can be made to Kenway’s Cause, P.O. Box 935, Windsor, CT 06095.

