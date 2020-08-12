Obituary: Edgar Jimmy Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Edgar “Papo” Jimmy Jr., 63, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of Delma (Torres) Jimmy.

Edgar was born Nov. 3, 1956, in New York, N.Y., the son of Edgar Jimmy Sr. and Lillian (Lopez) Otero. He was raised in New York under the guidance of his grandmother, Bienvenida (Mita) Osorio, and his uncle, Carlos Torres. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident, moving to town in 1990, previously residing in Bridgeport.

Edgar was known for his love of Salsa music, as he played the drums (timbales) professionally in various Salsa bands all his life. A true die-hard New Yorker, he supported his Yankees and Knicks but overall loved to spend time with his family.

Besides his wife of 34 years, Edgar is survived by his sons, Jonathan Jimmy (Andrea Santamaria-Jimmy), Robert Jimmy (Luz Villar); and his grand-dog, Rocky the Golden doodle; and several brothers and sisters. As a future proud grandfather, he was looking forward to the birth of his identical twin granddaughters. Edgar “Papo” Jimmy was a caring, loving and outgoing human being and he will truly be missed by all his family (nephews, nieces, cousins) and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Friends are asked to meet directly at church, and there are no calling hours. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

