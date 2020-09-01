Obituary: Dorothy Lorraine Anderson Fritz

Dorothy “Dot” Fritz passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Home of Southbury on Aug. 28, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

Dorothy was born in Naugatuck on July 31, 1930, the fifth of seven children. She married her husband Bill on Oct. 11, 1952, and moved to Oxford, where she lived her life as a wife, mother and friend.

Dorothy was a life-long member of Salem Lutheran Church and was involved there all her life, including singing with her sisters as a girl and participating in many church activities. She was an avid Red Sox fan, many times heading to Florida with her sisters to spring training. She loved the outdoors and tending her gardens, going for her walks and was a lover of the beach, every summer staying in Rhode Island with her sisters for a week or two. While her boys were young most of her travels involved scout camping trips or baseball tournaments. Throughout those years she served as den mother, team mom, chauffer and many other capacities.

Dorothy’s family and friends meant everything to her, and she was always there to show her love and support through visits and cards.

She is survived by her two sons, William Fritz Jr. (Ellen) of Raynham, Mass.; Kurt Fritz (Gayle) of Oxford; a daughter, Lorraine Fritz Barrett (Rev. Robert) of Yachats, Ore.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, William “Bill” Fritz Sr., and all of her siblings.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 25 Great Hill Road, Oxford. Burial will be immediately following at Grove Cemetery, New Haven Road, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials can be made to an Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489, or to Dorothy’s favorite charity, The Jimmy Fund in memory of Dorothy A. Fritz via Dana Farber Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit www.fordfh.com.