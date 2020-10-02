Obituary: Doris Sandell Johnson

Doris Sandell Johnson of the Village at East Farms, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away on September 30, 2020, at the age of 97.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1922, in Thomaston to the late Oscar and Mae Sandell. Moving with her family to Naugatuck during her childhood, she attended Salem School and Naugatuck High School.

At the age of 20, Doris enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) from 1942-1946. After the war, she worked for many years as an office clerk at Peter Paul Inc. in Naugatuck.

Doris is survived by many beloved family members including, brother-in-law, Dwight Johnson; nieces, Linda Russell, Cynthia Resha and Deborah Demander. She was predeceased by her loving brother, Dudley F. Sandell and his wife, Marion.

Services will be held privately at a later date. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to the veteran’s organization of your choice.

