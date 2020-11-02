Obituary: Donald Levinsky

BEACON FALLS — Donald Levinsky, 67, husband of Sharon (DeGennaro) Levinsky, surrounded by his family during his final hours, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Donald was born on Aug. 29, 1953, in Derby, a son of the late Henry and Adele (Gurski) Levinsky, and was raised in Ansonia and graduated from Ansonia High School. He retired in 2015 as a foreman from SHW, where he had worked for 44 years.

Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and Yankee fan. He was always eager to greet people and say a kind word, and he truly was a living example of a kind soul. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. A lively, amusing person that could tell one good story after another. He will be missed but not forgotten.

In addition to Sharon, his wife of 43 years, Donald is survived by his daughter, Krystle Kelly of Seymour; son, Donald Levinsky II of Beacon Falls; daughter, Katherine Levinsky of Beacon Falls; daughter, Alice Kinne of Beacon Falls; grandchildren, Summer and Scarlett Levinsky-Mocci, Cole and Kelsey Kinne and Natalie Levinsky, all of Beacon Falls; sister, Marcia Watson of Quaker Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Mary Levinsky of New Canaan; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Tricia DeGennaro of Naugatuck; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Walk-through calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone will be required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines for all services.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.