Obituary: Dianne Louise (Bird) Santos

NAUGATUCK — Dianne Louise (Bird) Santos, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 after a long illness.

She was the wife of Nelson R. Santos for 64 years. Dianne was born on Aug. 9, 1941, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Carlton and Bessie (Myngheer) Bird.

Dianne graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut. She was employed for many years in the nursing education department of St. Mary’s Hospital. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. Among her favorite trips was Hawaii with her husband.

Dianne is survived by her daughter, Tina L. Santos and her husband, Kevin Sullivan, of Peabody, Mass., her son, Rod Santos of Middlebury; her son, Jay Santos and his wife, Anne, of Mansfield, Mass.; and her daughter, Cathy Lanoie and her husband, Jason, of Waterbury. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Ross, Joshua, Nick, Rebecca, Isabelle, Ailinn and Emily; as well as her sister, Carlene Cobb and her husband, Ernest, of California; her brother, Carlton Bird; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dianne was predeceased by her brother, Floyd Bird.

All services will be private. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Dianne’s memory, donations are requested to the Kidney Foundation, 3000 Whitney Ave. #121, Hamden, CT 06518 or to St. Mary’s Child Development Department, 56 Franklin St., Waterbury, CT 06706.

