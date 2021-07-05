Obituary: Diane (Soboleski) Ferrara

BETHANY — Diane (Soboleski) Ferrara, 76, of Bethany, died April 10, 2021. She was reunited with her late husband of 52 years, Alfred Ferrara.

Born Sept. 10, 1944, in Ansonia, she was the daughter to the late Adam and Frances (Panco) Soboleski.

Diane leaves behind her beloved children, Anthony (Michele) Ferrara of Naugatuck and Anita (Mark) Cirrincione of Waterbury; her five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Christine Boucher of Arizona and Frances Barnett of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Soboleski; and her sister, Carol Chmielewski.

Diane was a registered nurse (retired) at the hospital of St Raphael. She spent most of her life caring for others. Diane was a proud co-founder of Our Lady of Guadalupe Home Foundation that helps pregnant women with support and counseling. Diane also obtained her master’s degree along with her son at Sacred Heart University in 1996.

Her children would like to give a special thank you to caregivers Lynn Mott and Melissa Abbott for your kindness and dedication always as well as Bethany Volunteer Ambulance services. Donations in Diane’s name can be made to Bethany Volunteer Fireman’s Association, 765 Amity Road, Bethany, CT 06524.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of her arrangements.

