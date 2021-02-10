Obituary: Dennis Patrick Maguire

BRISTOL — Dennis Patrick Maguire, 56, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home.

Dennis was born on June 8, 1964, in Houston, Texas, a son of William Maguire and the late Anne Marie (Toole) Maguire. Dennis graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1983, and worked in the IT industry for various companies throughout his career. Dennis was an affable, easy going, fun-loving guy who was loved by all who met him. He was an avid dart player and enjoyed camping and traveling. Dennis also enjoyed watching UConn women’s basketball, New York Giants, New York Yankees and Boston Celtics.

In addition to his father of Southington, Dennis is survived by his brother, Rev. William Maguire, C.P., of East Haven; his sister, Marianne (Tom) Szarkowicz of Watertown and their children, Michael, Andrea, Thomas and Mary; his sister, Susan Maguire of Plantsville and her children, Samantha, William, Joseph, Sean and her granddaughter, A’leah; his brother, Joseph (Christine) Maguire of Naugatuck and their children, Jessica (Christian) and Ryan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dennis is also survived by his former wife and friend, Beth Withhon of Plainville. In addition to his mother, Dennis was recently predeceased by his brother, John Francis Maguire.

All services are private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

