Obituary: David W. Thomaswick

CHESHIRE — David W. Thomaswick, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of the late Jean Thomaswick.

Mr. Thomaswick was born July 13, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Eileen (Frazier) Thomaswick. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and had worked for many years as a supervisor at The Naugatuck Glass Co. He was known as “POP” to many, and his greatest joy was being involved with his grandchildren’s activities and athletic pursuits.

Mr. Thomaswick is survived by his daughter, Amy Thomaswick of Prospect; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Marcy Thomaswick of Cheshire; his four grandchildren, Alexya and Brayden Alves of Prospect and Ethan and Jasen Thomaswick of Cheshire.

Funeral services and committal will be held at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, 35 North Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403 (www.beaconhose.com/donate).

