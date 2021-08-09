Obituary: David M. McCann

NAUGATUCK — David M. McCann, 65, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the husband of Carol McCann.

Dave was born April 11, 1956, in Waterbury, the son of the late Donald and Elise (Lindquist) McCann. He was employed by Schrafel Paperboard Corp in West Haven, Bender Plumbing in Waterbury, the STA Bus Company in Naugatuck and was a driver for Post University in Waterbury as well as EdAdvance in Litchfield.

Besides his wife of 20 years, Dave is survived by his brother, Douglas McCann and his wife, Lori; his sister-in-law, Debra McCann; his nieces, Morgan and Marisa McCann; his nephews, Don, Carl and Peter McCann. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his brother, Donald. He will be missed by his faithful four-legged companions BJ and Spatz.

He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants, Notre Dame, UConn, NASCAR and country music fan.

The family would like to thank the 3rd Floor ICU doctors and medical staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for the care they provided to Dave.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. At 9:30 a.m., Dave’s funeral procession will proceed to Grace Lutheran Church, 170 Coen St., Naugatuck for a service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit fordfh.com.