Obituary: David Laskey

ENFIELD — David Laskey, 64, of Enfield, formerly of Naugatuck, died peacefully on June 18, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born in Waterbury on Oct. 3, 1956, he was the son of the late John and Lillian (Patulak) Laskey.

Mr. Laskey was raised in Naugatuck and was a 1974 graduate of Naugatuck High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, cross country team and marching band. He earned a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and was an alumnus of the Theta Delta Chi Fraternity. Later in life he earned an A.S. degree in information technology from Springfield Tech CC.

Mr. Laskey was employed as an engineer, for 41 years, by Collins Aerospace (formerly UTC-Hamilton Standard) of Windsor Locks, until the time of his illness. Throughout his career, he received numerous achievement and peer awards. He was an avid crossword puzzler, voracious reader and held a fondness in his heart for all animals, domestic and wild. David was a lifelong learner and a longtime fan of both Jeopardy! and Roseland Apizza.

He is survived by his devoted siblings, Brian (Rachel) Laskey of Ansonia and Elaine Laskey of Waterbury; a beloved nephew, Evan J. Laskey of Ansonia; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia. Interment will directly follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 9 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 N. Division St., Ansonia, CT 06401.

