Obituary: David Knudsen

PROSPECT — David Knudsen, 81, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the West Haven VA Medical Center after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Alice (Dziadik) Knudsen for over 57 years.

David was born on July 2, 1940, in New Haven, son of the late Andrew Knudsen and Lillian (Ketcham) (Knudsen) Shields. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War and ultimately for a total of ten years. David then began his civilian career as a police officer for Yale University. After his retirement, he spent several years in Florida. David was an avid billiards player, playing on teams in Florida and at the Prospect Senior Center. Family was everything to Dave, spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his life.

Besides his wife, Alice, David is survived by a daughter, Tricia Maler and husband, Joseph, of Derby; a son, Thomas Knudsen and wife, Andrea, of Orlando, Fla.; and two grandsons, David and Joshua Maler. He also leaves a brother, Andrew Knudsen of Shelton; along with several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Fischer and Jeanne Puzyeki.

The family is planning a service at some point in the future.

In lieu of flowers and to honor David’s memory, donations may be made to: The ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road – Unit E4 – Milford, CT 06460 (als.org).