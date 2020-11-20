Obituary: David E. Carver Sr.

BEACON FALLS — David E. Carver Sr., 74, husband of Sandra (Powers) Carver, died Nov. 7, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

David was born Aug. 6, 1946, in New Haven, a son of the late Ervin and Mary Ellen (Flagg) (Carver) Woodard, and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He graduated from Amity High School and had lived in Beacon Falls most of his married life. Dave retired from the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, where he had worked as a service representative. He was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church in Cheshire, and a proud Army National Guard veteran. He was an amazing husband and wonderful father and grandfather. He was a kind, compassionate man who loved the Lord Jesus and asked Him to be his lord and savior.

In addition to Sandy, his wife of 54 years, Dave is survived by his children and their spouses, David E. Carver Jr. and Pamela Carver, Richard A. Carver and Lei Carver, Kathleen Yesucevitz and Paul Yesucevitz, and Kimberly Galluzzi and Michael Galluzzi. He will forever be remembered by his family including his grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Carver, Rick Marques, Rachel Mire (Brent) Jessica Godfrey (Maxx), Kennedy Ruterski, Brandon Helms, Tyler, Colin, Madi, Ashly and Emma Yesucevitz, Austin and Kaitlyn Galluzzi, and Gabriella Almeida; and great-grandchildren, Malachi and Isabel Godfrey, and Levi, Laila, Colette and Maesie Mire. He is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Forrest and Joan Carver; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Kristen Ellen Fonseca; and his sisters, Lucille Carver and Ethel Baker.

All services will be private, and there are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in his honor in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

