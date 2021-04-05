Obituary: Darren R. Galus

NAUGATUCK — Darren R. Galus, 53, husband of Lorraine (Pierce) Galus, died peacefully on March 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Darren was born Dec. 10, 1967, in New Haven, a son of Jo-Ann (Klemans) Galus and the late Walter Galus, and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 40 years. Darren worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Operators and Engineers Union, Local 477, and he was an avid member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 640, in Naugatuck.

In addition to Lorraine, his wife of 23 years, and his mother, Jo-Ann, Darren is survived by his son, Jason Thompson; his sisters, Jennifer Cox and her husband, Robert Cox, and Aimee Marini; his six grandchildren; and several nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, Darren was predeceased by his brother, John Galus.

Walk-through calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Darren’s memory, donations can be made to the Eagles Club, 388 High St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.