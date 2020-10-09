Obituary: Darlene M. (Wright) Hart

NAUGATUCK — Darlene M. (Wright) Hart, 73, widow of Thomas L. Hart, died peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020, at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck.

Darlene was born on Dec. 21, 1946, in Rockville, a daughter of the late August and Dorothy Edith Mary Hoppe, and she was a retired employee of the Scholastic Book Company. Darlene had a very open heart for dogs, she had several, and most recently was “Pogo.” Darlene was a woman who loved beyond measure. She looked forward to visiting the salon and getting her hair done. You would never find her without a greeting card for any occasion.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Claudia Dancho of Waterbury, and her son, Brian, and his wife, Leanne, and children, Joseph, Riley, Sarah, Julianna, Jaylynn and Sean; grandsons, Steven and Brandon; her granddaughter, Katie Mattson of Suffield; and her great-granddaughter, Aria; daughter, Marlene Hill and her friend, William Hopkins, and her daughter, Amy Kittelsen of Winsted; and great-granddaughters, Gabby Morgan, Briana Schafer; and great-great-granddaughter Jessica Gomez; granddaughter, Heather Hudson and husband, Brandon, of Bloomfield; grandchildren, Cyndalee Hill, Westley and Remington Hudson; brother-in-law and his wife, Willard and Diane Hart of Woodstock Valley; family friend of 46 years, Kathleen Fitzgibbon; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Betsy Ayotte of South Carolina, and children, Raymond Jr., Gregory and Shannon; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Shirley Ayotte, of East Hartford and children, Tommy, Joey and Corilee Zchariodis, and her children; sister, Patricia Tellier of Torrington and children, Todd and Marlene of Torrington; granddaughter, Kendyle Tellier; grandchildren, Raymond Bruce and wife, Linda, of North Carolina; William Bruce and his daughter, Mercedes Elizabeth Bruce, and Leslie Ann Silverncil and her daughter, Kristy Sage Silverncil; her daughter-in-law, Donna Tellier; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Darlene was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth S. Green; her nephew, Raymond Tellier III; grandson, Michael Rosado; and stepson, Todd Hart.

Services for Darlene Hart and Thomas Hart will be held jointly on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to meet directly at the cemetery and to please wear facial coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.