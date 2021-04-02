Obituary: Daniel A. Capone

Daniel A. Capone, 25, of Anderson, Ind., formerly of Naugatuck, passed away unexpectedly March 26, 2021.

Daniel was born March 23, 1996, in Danbury, a son Karen (Faller) Capone and the late Michael Capone. He was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, class of 2014, and earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental policies and practices from the University of Maine in Farmington. Daniel had worked as a park ranger at US Army Corps of Engineers at Hop Brook, where he also taught “Leave No Trace” at Hop Brooks Junior Ranger Summer Day Camp and was currently employed by SavATree in Indiana. He was a volunteer for the Naugatuck Fire Police and an avid golfer, who loved the outdoors and cherished time spent with family and friends.

Daniel earned the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor held at Saint Michael Episcopal Church on Nov. 7, 2013. Dan was a member of Troop 138 in Naugatuck. As a scout, Daniel led the 2012 Veterans Day parade in Naugatuck, volunteered a total of over 280 hours and became an Order of the Arrow member. Daniel had twice backpacked at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico for a combined total over 280 miles, as well. He was also a recipient of the excellence in youth initiative award. As an Eagle Scout project, at Toby’s Pond in Beacon Falls, Dan led a group of volunteers to build a hiking path and a campsite with fire rings and benches for town residents and Scout use. It took 390 hours, over 58 by Dan himself, to complete the project and is the second highest Eagle Scout project hours in the council’s history.

Besides his loving mother of Naugatuck, Daniel leaves a host of extended family, neighbors and friends across the country.

Funeral is Tuesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. directly at Saint Vincent Ferrer Church 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Saint James Cemetery in Naugatuck. Calling hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury.

Memorial Contributions in Daniel’s name may be made to: Leave no Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics at lnt.org/give/other-ways-to-give/make-a-memorial-gift.

