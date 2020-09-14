Obituary: Claude Regis Bergeron Jr.

WATERBURY — Claude “C.J.” Regis Bergeron Jr., 40, of Waterbury passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. C.J. was born on July 22, 1980, in Waterbury, son of Claude R. Bergeron and Helena (Ayers) Ortega.

He worked locally in construction and had previously painted ships in Washington state. C.J. will be remembered as an artist, for the work he has done with oil and pastels. He was a very spiritual man and a member of the Living Faith Church in Waterbury, and cordial to everyone he met.

C.J. is the beloved father of Stephan Emanuel Bergeron of Naugatuck. He is survived by his loving parents, Claude (Judy) Bergeron of Naugatuck and Helena (Eddie) Ortega of Waterbury; his siblings, Gilbert Bergeron of Waterbury and his children, Gilbert Bergeron Jr. and Elyas Oppenheimer; Nichole Bergeron of Waterbury and her children, Gyrell and Kyra Nunez; Dennis Bergeron of Meriden, and Daniel Bergeron of Hartford. C.J. is also survived by his former wife, Lashawn Bergeron of Tacoma, Wash.; his stepchildren, Amber Thompson and Tashawn Holmes; and step-grandchildren, Levi and Ni’asia Holmes and Ezra Thompson and Ella Glass. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Regina Bergeron.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting his family with his arrangements. Visit www.fordfh.com for service information.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Claude Bergeron Memorial Fund (to help further his son’s education), c/o Webster Bank, 364 Reidville Drive, Waterbury, CT 06705.