Obituary: Christine Tampellini

NAUGATUCK — Christine (Chris) “Peaches” Tampellini, 40, of Naugatuck, took her last great adventure on Dec. 4, 2020, after successfully beating the odds of taking a selfie with a buffalo from the sunroof of an SUV in South Dakota as well as surviving an assault by a chicken being pursued by a love struck rooster in Hawaii. She’s ticked that she completely avoided COVID and somehow managed to get “carcinomas of unknown origin” instead.

Chris is the only child of Joseph and Patricia Tampellini of Naugatuck, who were her friends, counselors and supporters, and who provided her with countless opportunities and experiences that shaped the person she became. She loves them dearly.

“Peach,” as she was affectionately known around town, was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck where she enjoyed laughing at her own expense, stirring the pot and participating in shenanigans. She attended area high schools, which she hated, but excelled in various colleges, earning an AA in fine arts from NVCC and a bachelor of general studies from UConn. She got bored with three master’s programs, never finishing one.

Chris held a number of positions that are suddenly super unimportant, finally resigning her “soul-sucking” state government job to pursue education in photography. This led her to receive two honorable mention scholarships from Santa Fe Photo Workshops, a third place in portraiture (2011) from Milford Fine Arts Expo for “Flapper Girl,” second place from Firehouse Galleries Non-Themed Exhibit (Milford) in 2012 for her “Sometimes Pictures Are Quiet,” and an extensive review/critique in the Waterbury Republican-American for “Strength” showcased at the former Freight Street Gallery (Waterbury).

Peach most loved traveling, hanging out with family and friends, her cats, the beach, cold brew coffee, everyday (mis)adventures, making dry, irreverent and often inappropriate observations that made her mother twitch in despair (though dad always appreciated them), and happy hour at Cook’s Café with her favorite pink drink and people. She played 8-ball pool in various local and APA leagues, and loved to prove the guys wrong on the pool table when they underestimated her.

She leaves no children but adored the many kiddos in her life, Tressa, Deena and Joey Soucie, and Madison, Braelyn and Jocelyn McDougall; goddaughter, Cordelia-Blue (Bitty) Chandler; cousins Aj, Ashley, Nessie, Lina and Caden Tampellini, and Jack and Ben Mays.

Besides her parents, who were also her best friends, she leaves behind her aunt and uncle, Rosemary and Patrick Tampellini Sr. of Naugatuck; and godparents, James and Jackie Lynch of Waterbury; and several cousins.

Peach loved her many, many friends beyond measure. You each hold a special place in her heart, and she is grateful for your time, memories, pictures and adventures that she shared with you all. She was abundantly blessed by knowing you.

She asks, “Honor and remember me by being kind, listening to others, speaking truth, light and love over others, a great wise crack, laugh, travel, experiences and people. Not things.”

Chris loves and “ap-peach-iates” you all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Those attending are asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walkthrough calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everybody attending Chris’ services is asked to wear a facial covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

To honor Chris’ memory, donations may be made to Kitty Kat Rescue and sent to Stacy, Middlebury Animal Hospital, P.O. Box 266, Middlebury, CT 06762.

