Obituary: Charles Edwards

BEACON FALLS — Charles “Charlie” Edwards, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth Reilly-Edwards.

Charlie was born April 29, 1961, in Waterbury, the son of the late Harry and Harriet (Kurowsky) Edwards. He was a lifelong Beacon Falls resident where he owned and operated C. Edwards Company. Charlie will forever be remembered for his colorful personality, creative artwork and uncanny sense of humor. As we all know, he never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with open arms.

Besides his wife of 11 years, Charlie is survived by his daughter, Kalea Flynn; son-in-law, Sean Flynn; and grandson, Sullivan Flynn. He leaves behind his sister, Barbara Hush of New York; sister MaryEllen Hiler of Arizona; and brother, James Gilham of Texas. Charlie’s heart of gold was devoted to his family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to the Poodle Rescue Connecticut, Inc.

