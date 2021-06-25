Obituary: Charles B. Puchalsky

NAUGATUCK — Charles B. Puchalsky, 92, of Naugatuck, left this life peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Watertown Convalarium. He was the loving husband of Renee (Feldman) Puchalsky for almost 69 years.

Charles was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 7, 1929, son of the late Morris and Mary (Nemerov) Puchalsky. He served his country at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Md. He entered his career as a senior research scientist for 33 years at Uniroyal in Naugatuck. Charles pursued his interest in science with the aid of audio books on the topics of quantum physics and genetics from services to the blind. Always called Charlie, he spent many mornings at the gym at the Naugatuck YMCA, often walking home. He also played tennis, amusing his partners with his witty repartee. Charles enjoyed being active, and biked to work, as well as assisting in the garden. He loved classical music, especially the works of the modern Russian composers, and treasured his CD collection. With his playful personality, Charlie had the ability to light up the room on any occasion. Even at the end of life, Charlie charmed the nursing staff at the convalarium. The family wishes to thank them for their kind attention to his needs.

Besides his loving wife, Renee, Charles leaves behind his children, Alice C. Kosowsky and her husband, Paul, of Hamden, David R. Puchalsky and his wife, Christine, of Fitchburg, Wis., Laurence M. Puchalsky of Los Angeles, Calif., and Richard J. Puchalsky and his wife, Sherri, of Florence, Mass. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren, Maya Resnikoff and her husband, Haggai, of Bronx, N.Y., Emma Hazanov and her husband, Alex, of Cheltenham, Pa., Max Puchalsky of Madison, Wis., Daniel Puchalsky of Florence, Mass., Luna Puchalsky of Florence, Mass.; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Mishkan Israel in Hamden on June 22 via zoom for distant and older relations. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown on a date to be announced, when we will celebrate Charlie’s life, and the color he added to ours. Brookside Memorial, the Albini Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury, has been entrusted with handling Charles’ funeral arrangements.

