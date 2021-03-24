Obituary: Charles A. Mascola

NAUGATUCK — Charles A. Mascola, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Beacon Brook Health Center. He was the husband of Lucy (Guliuzza) Mascola.

Mr. Mascola was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Waterbury, the son of the late Neal and Carmella (Langello) Mascola. He was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck, where he attended local schools and was a proud alumni of St. Francis School, class of 1947. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Mascola was instrumental in starting various softball tournaments and eventually lighting area ball fields during the 1960s.

Besides his wife of 65 years, Mr. Mascola is survived by his sons, Charles L. Mascola and his wife, Kim, and Neil D. Mascola and his wife, Wanda; his sister, Peggy Bernier; as well as his grandchildren, Neil A., Amber and Kyle Mascola. Besides his parents, Mr. Mascola is predeceased by his son, Charles A. Mascola; his brothers, Lou and Bill; and his sisters, Alvera and Lillian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Friends are asked to meet directly at church. Committal will follow in St. James Cemetery and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

