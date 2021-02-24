Obituary: Charlene R. (Burns) Darigis

THOMASTON — Charlene R. (Burns) Darigis, 70, beloved wife of Robert C. Darigis, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

She was born in Waterbury on Jan. 13, 1951, a daughter of Ruth Luddy of Waterbury and the late John Burns. Charlene was a longtime resident of Northfield and most recently Thomaston. She had retired from Filenes in Waterbury, and was the preferred fashion coordinator by many of her customers. She was affectionately known as the “Filenes Lady.” She enjoyed helping her husband and best friend, Bob, with his music. Her true passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and pet dog, Cinnamon.

Besides her loving husband, Bob, of 48 years, and her mother, Ruth, Charlene leaves her son, Joseph J. Darigis and his wife, Patricia, of Farmington; her grandchildren, Joseph R. Darigis, Sylvia Charlene Darigis and Robert C. Darigis; her brother, Jack Burns and his wife, Deanna, of Waterbury; her brother-in-law, Marty Sparano; her daughter-in-law, Heather Darigis; her dear friend, Angela Perrillo; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Sean Darigis, in 2015.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St., Waterbury. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church from 9:15 a.m. until the time of Mass. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

