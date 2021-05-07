Obituary: Celeste S. Fidalgo

NAUGATUCK — Celeste S. Fidalgo passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was the widow of August Fidalgo, who predeceased her in 1999 after 43 years of marriage.

Mrs. Fidalgo was born Sept. 26, 1933, in Danbury, daughter of the late Antonio and Elvera (Cardo) Silva.

Celeste was a food service employee in the Naugatuck school system prior to her retirement. She was an avid cook, a person of great faith, a mom, grandma and VoVo, who above all loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Fidalgo is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth, son-in-law, Artur Carreira of Bethany, grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica), Michael (Jennifer) and Matthew Carreira, and Dylan and Gabriel Fidalgo; and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Sophia, Lucia, Sammy and Katherine Carreira. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Auggie Fidalgo.

The Carreira/Fidalgo families would like to thank the entire staff at Autumn Lake at Bucks Hill for the compassion and loving care shown to Celeste. To Compassus and their special angels, much appreciation, love and thanks for the care and support shown to Celeste and her family during her final weeks. Mom, grandma and Vovo, you will be greatly missed.

Celeste felt like a shining star when wearing the color purple, and her family asks those attending to honor this joy by wearing her favorite color. A calling hour for Celeste will be held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. Mrs. Fidalgo’s funeral procession will then proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Church of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or an online photo, visit fordfh.com.