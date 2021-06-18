Obituary: Celeste Martins

NAUGATUCK — Celeste Martins, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Jose Martins, who passed away in 2017 after 65 years of marriage.

Mrs. Martins was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Portugal, daughter of the late Jose and Emilia (Martins) DaSilva.

Celeste worked at the Naugatuck Glass Company from 1969 until her retirement in 1996.

She is survived by three daughters, Maria and her husband, Jaime Silva, of Naugatuck, Fernanda McDermott of Bethlehem, and Palmira “Pam” Orcutt and her companion, John Falkl, of Naugatuck; five grandchildren, Rosemary Felicetti, James McDermott, Jaime Kingsley, Andrew Orcutt and Justin Orcutt; and seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Nathaniel, Chester, Celeste, Christian, Cameron and Layla. Celeste was predeceased by her son-in-law, James McDermott.

A calling hour will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. The funeral procession will then leave for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury, CT 06706.

