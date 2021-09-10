Obituary: Cecilia Dalessandro

NAUGATUCK — Cecilia Dalessandro, 88, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at VITAS at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony Dalessandro.

Mrs. Dalessandro was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Waterbury, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia (Tresch) Arnold. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident, where she was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She was telephone operator for the Naugatuck Glass Company for many years.

Besides her husband of 67 years, Mrs. Dalessandro is survived by her son, Joseph Dalessandro and his fiancé, Lucy Rischar, of Naugatuck; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Iacovino.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Sept., 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Friends are asked to meet directly at church and there are no calling hours. Committal will follow in St. James Cemetery. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

