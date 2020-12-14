Obituary: Carole (Keller) Mancini

NAUGATUCK — Carole (Keller) Mancini, 84, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Beacon Brook Health Center from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, 15 days after her husband of 60 years, William J. “Ding” Mancini, died from COVID-19 related complications. She and Bill will be able to celebrate their 61st anniversary together on Dec. 26.

Carole was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Otto and Caroline (Fellows) Keller, and lived in Naugatuck all of her life. Carole worked for several years as a bookkeeper at the Bristol Company and later at Ashmore Trucking Company. She spent close to 50 years working at the Naugatuck Senior Center as a mini-bus dispatcher and also loved helping at all of the events put on for the seniors. While at the senior center, she was also employed by NOW Incorporated and was in charge of the preparation of the daily lunch which was available for the seniors. The Naugatuck Senior Center was Carole’s second home and a place she loved to be. At 84 years old, she worked every day until March when COVID closed the center. She looked forward to getting back there to continue her work and to help all those who spent time there.

Carole also enjoyed working at the town elections as both a moderator and a checker. In her younger years, Carole was a talented duck bin bowler at the YMCA, where she won many trophies. She was also a Girl Scout and Brownie leader when her children were younger. Carole loved camping with her family at Burlingame State Park in Rhode Island and looked forward to her two weeks each summer. She was a longtime member of the Beacon Valley Grange and enjoyed participating in the baking contests. She was known as the “bread lady,” bringing bread weekly to the Rev. John Kuzhikottayil at St. Francis Church. She was an avid bingo player and loved playing at St. Francis Church and at the American Legion. She especially looked forward to the monthly bus trips she helped to arrange at the senior center to Foxwoods to play bingo. She took pride in her baking skills. Her blueberry squares will be missed at our family parties. She was a true lover of sports, always attending her children’s high school games. She was a faithful follower of both the UConn women’s and men’s basketball teams and looked forward to cheering them on when watching them on television. Carole loved and was proud of both her children and her grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to send them a card to let them know she was thinking of them.

Carole is survived by her daughters, Linda Dominici (Richard), Leslie Spring and Lori Bozzuto (Lawrence); her grandchildren, Anthony and Angela Dominici, Heather and Christopher Spring, and Domenic, Lauren and Salvatore Bozzuto.

A special thank you to the ICU and Telemetry Unit at Waterbury Hospital for the special care they provided to Carole. Thank you also to Beacon Brook Health Center for helping Carole during her short stay. A special thank you to Mary Beth Shaker, admissions director, for helping to make Carole’s transition to Beacon Brook a smooth one. An extra special thank you to Harvey Frydman, director of the senior center, for his years of friendship and support as they worked together helping the seniors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those attending are asked to please go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walkthrough calling hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 4 to6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending calling hours and funeral services are required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Carole’s memory, donations can be made to the Naugatuck Senior Center, 300 Meadow St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

