Obituary: Carol R. Jamele

WATERBURY — Carol R. Jamele, 38, died July 12, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital.

Carol was born on April 6, 1983, in Waterbury, daughter of Lynn Jamele and the late Frank Trosky. Carol lived in Waterbury for the past few years, having lived most of her life in Naugatuck. Carol was a loving mother to her daughter and her son.

In addition to her mother, Lynn, Carol is survived by her companion of 25 years, Vinson Weir; her daughter, Cassidy Thompson; her son, Vinny Thompson; her nephews, Anthony Jamele and Javier Nazario; and her brother, Philly Catanzaro. Carol was predeceased by her sister, Carla Jamele.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be Saturday, July 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will be private.

