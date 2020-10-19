Obituary: Carol-Lynne Gironda

NAUGATUCK — Carol-Lynne Gironda of Naugatuck passed away suddenly on Oct. 11, 2020, at age 69. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Nicholas Gironda and Juanita Defillo Gironda.

She is predeceased by her sisters, Adrianne Castellano and Cynthia Esposito. She is survived by her only son, Keith Naimo of Naugatuck and his wife, Kathleen, and her grandchildren, Anthony and Kara; as well as her best friend and partner in life, Diana Truchsess of Naugatuck.

Carol will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends including her nieces and nephews, John Castellano, Amanda Castellano, Jennifer Bryant and Jason Saunders; her two great-nephews, Logan and Mathew; her great-niece, Samantha; and her half-sister, Vicki Gironda.

Carol was a proud and devoted mother and grandmother who found the greatest joy in simply being with her family. She loved animals, especially her puppies, Frodo and Sam, music, gallivanting all over New England and perusing a good tag sale. She could turn any ordinary day into an adventure.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Arrangements will be set for a time when all of her friends and family can be together.