Obituary: Carol Lee Slawski

NAUGATUCK — Carol Lee Slawski, 67, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.

Born in Waterbury on Oct. 4, 1953, Carol was a daughter of Stanley and Jennie (Fatyga) Slawski. Carol graduated from Naugatuck High School and Western Connecticut State University, and was a lifetime Naugatuck resident. She retired from the state of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles where she worked for many years, being well known for her friendly and helpful service.

Carol leaves her beloved family, her brother, Donald Slawski and his wife, Karen; her sister, Patrica Slawski; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Carol took great care of her parents and loved her extended family, including, most recently, her great-niece Juliana, born in July 2020.

Carol was also blessed with a wonderful circle of friends, including her best friend from high school, Nancy Hanson and her husband, Andy. She was fun loving, caring, had a great laugh, and loved seafood, especially lobster. She greatly enjoyed traveling, including her annual trips to Las Vegas.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, to St. Vincent Ferrer Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be private in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Those attending are required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New haven Road, Naugatuck, CT 06770, or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org

