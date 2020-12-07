Obituary: Carol (Iris) Vitzoski

WATERBURY — Carol (Iris) Vitzoski, 81, widow of Allan P. Vitzoski, passed away at Waterbury Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Born in Waterbury on Dec. 6, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Jeanie (Teller) Iris. Carol had lived most of her life in the Waterbury area, and retired from General Data Com. She was a member of Mill Plain Union Church in Waterbury

Carol leaves her sons, Todd Rossi and his wife, Christina, Curtis Vitzoski and Stanley “Stosh” Vitzoski; her daughters, Nicole Rossi, Trena Vitzoski and Pam Vitzoski; her grandchildren, Aidyn, Madisyn, Laura, Monica, Savannah, Rachel, Tim and Andrea; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Holden and Liam. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Vitzoski; and her brother, Kenneth Iris.

Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in St. James Cemetery. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.