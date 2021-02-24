Obituary: Carol Ann Simpson

NAUGATUCK — Carol Ann Simpson, 61, of Naugatuck, passed away suddenly on Feb. 15, 2021.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Margaret Cook, husband Michael, their children, Riley, Ian, and Gabriel of Naugatuck; her son, Walter Faust of Meriden; her daughter, Victoria Simpson of Naugatuck, her son, Gunnery Sargent Samuel Simpson of California; her son, Chief Petty Officer Stuart Simpson, wife Elena, and their children, Bennett and Hollis of Hawaii; her husband, Harold Simpson of Las Vegas, Nev.; and her brother, James Brosious, wife Janet and their children, Benjamin and Luke of Wallingford.

Carol’s greatest wish was for Riley to continue her education.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Cook College Fund c/o Ion Bank P.O. Box 370, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

