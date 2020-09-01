Obituary: Carmine M. Fidanza Sr.

NAUGATUCK — Carmine M. Fidanza Sr., 85, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mr. Fidanza was born July 16, 1935, in Waterbury, son of the late Agostino and Anna (Cipriani) Fidanza.

He was the co-owner and operator of the former Fidanza Brothers Construction prior to his retirement. He was truly loved by all his family and friends.

Mr. Fidanza is survived by his seven children, Frances Mirabilio and her husband, David, of Woodbury, Doreen Saffioti of Naugatuck, Carmine M. Fidanza Jr. and his wife, Heidi, of Prospect, Joseph Fidanza and his wife, Sheri, of Watertown, Shirley Roberts and her husband, Joseph, of Woodbury, Patricia Fidanza of Naugatuck, and Agostino Fidanza and his wife, Carla, of Middlebury; a brother, Rosario Fidanza; sister, Irma Fabiani; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Carmine was predeceased by his former wife and mother of their seven children, Frances (Suchenski) Fidanza; two brothers, Agostino and Julius Fidanza; and two sisters, Margaret Fidanza, and Emma Magaldi.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the graveside. Burial will follow after the service. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations in his name can be made to VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital, 56 Franklin St., 4th Floor, Waterbury, CT 06706.

To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or an online photo, visit www.fordfh.com.