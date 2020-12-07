Obituary: Brian Joseph Knowles

NAUGATUCK — Brian Joseph Knowles, 69, died unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2020, at his home, six days before his 70th birthday.

Brian was born on Dec. 9, 1950, in Waterbury, a son of Dorothy R. (Roberts) Knowles of Naugatuck and the late Joseph J. Knowles. Brian lived in Naugatuck all of his life, graduated from St. Francis of Assisi Grammar School, Naugatuck High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from CCSU and master’s degrees from Fairfield University. Brian taught for the City of New Haven’s Adult Education Program for over 35 years. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, OJEDA Council #33, 4th Degree and the Naugatuck Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Brian loved playing and watching sports. He cherished the memories of playing for the Yankees at Peter J. Foley Little League and pickup basketball games at the YMCA, with Jack Sr., Jack Jr. and Gary Fruin. Brian was an avid reader with a great love of history. If he watched TV it was always a game or a cowboy movie.

Over the past couple of years, Brian adopted the game of golf and spent many enjoyable hours at Hop Brook Golf Course, followed by a stop at Jessie Camille’s. His best buddies are Billy Mangini, Phil and Ron White, Bill Conroy and Howie Rosenblatt. Brian was deeply saddened by the passing of his good friend, Fran Macary.

In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Brian is survived by his brother, Kevin G. Knowles of Naugatuck; his nephews, Edward and Sean Knowles; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nevaeh Knowles, Hunter Dow, Darby Knowles, Roslyn “Rosie” Knowles, Isabelle Knowles and the oldest, Edward McClean Knowles, the son he never had; and also left to mourn his passing is Paula Lantieri, who brought love and great joy to his life. In addition to his father, Brian was predeceased by his brother, Joseph B. “JB” Knowles; and his sister-in-law, Adrienne Knowles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those attending are asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Walk-through calling hours are Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck A.O.H. will gather at the funeral home for a service Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Everyone attending Brian’s services is required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To honor Brian’s memory, donations can be made to the K of C, c/o James Hankey, 52 Morning Dove Road, Naugatuck, CT 06770 or to the Naugatuck AOH, 104 Water St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

