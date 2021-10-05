Obituary: Bernadette P. (Lokites) Brody

NAUGATUCK — Bernadette P. (Lokites) Brody, 89, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Beacon Brook Health Center. She is now reunited with her late husband Stephen E. Brody.

Born in Waterbury on Nov. 3, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Spirasky) Lokites. Bernadette was a longtime resident of Naugatuck and more recently of Cheshire.

She leaves her children, Mary Brody of Cheshire, Helen Rock (Peter) of Sandisfield, Mass., Peter Brody of Fort Scott, Kan., Bernadine Kane of North Branford, Joseph Brody (Matthew) of Milford, Michael Brody (Tracy) of Prospect, and Roseanne Borrelli (Tom) of North Haven; her 12 grandchildren; her 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Richard Lokites of Wolcott and Agnes Beauchamp of Naugatuck; and several nieces and nephews. Bernedette was predeceased by her sister, Mary Hicock

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. There are no calling hours.

