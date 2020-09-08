Obituary: Barth G. Phelan

CHESHIRE — Barth G. Phelan, 85, formerly of Middlebury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was the beloved husband of Ellen (Hubert) Phelan.

Mr. Phelan was born in Waterbury on July 14, 1935, son of the late George and Agnes (Fitzgerald) Phelan. He was a graduate of Crosby High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Barth worked for NCR as a field engineer until his retirement. He loved football, especially the New York Giants, and he also enjoyed boating. He loved vacationing in Wildwood with family, especially Barbara Welton, and many friends. Barth enjoyed cruising with Marie and Chet Koeller. There was nothing more important to Barth than his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memories and honor his love and legacy, besides his beloved wife, Ellen, of 56 years, he leaves his daughters, Kathleen Kirschner and her fiancé, Edward Tharrington, and Suzanne Wiezbicki and her husband, Bryan; his four grandchildren, Brittany, Matthew, Christopher and Andrew; his sister, Georgianna Burdette and her husband, Charles; his brother-in-law, Thomas Hubert and his wife, Melanie; sister-in-law, Barbara Welton; former son-in-law, Joseph Kirschner; and several nieces and nephews. Barth was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Alex Wiezbicki; his sisters, Sheila and Linda; and brother, Richard.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Candi and Sandra Welton, as well as Dr. Malina and staff of the Waterbury VA, West Haven VA Hospital, and Livewell for the wonderful care Barth received.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those attending must wear a facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, Waterbury. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of his funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.

