Obituary: Barbara Parks

NAUGATUCK — Barbara Parks, 96, formerly of Naugatuck and widow of Frederick Parks, died peacefully on June 8, 2021, at Bayview Health Care in Waterford.

Barbara was born on Jan. 6, 1925, in Waterbury. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ethel (Wrynn) Warren and lived in Naugatuck for most of her life. Barbara graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School, class of 1942. She retired from Naugatuck Savings Bank, where she worked in the mortgage department. After retiring she enjoyed working in the gift shop at Waterbury Hospital. Barbara was an avid gardener and a longtime member of the Naugatuck Woman’s Club. She was beloved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Kathy Parks; her daughter, Patricia Heyl; her grandchildren, Jesse Parks (Stacey), Katie Parks, Christopher Parks (Stefanie), Lainey Heyl and Julia Heyl; her four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 669 Platt Road, Watertown. Calling hours are Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Barbara’s memory, donations are requested to the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank, P.O. Box 796, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

To leave an online condolence, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.