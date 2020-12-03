Obituary: Barbara Jean (Allen) Ruff

NAUGATUCK — Barbara Jean (Allen) Ruff, 80, died peacefully on Nov. 28, 2020, at home.

Barbara was born on Feb. 21, 1940, in Rocky Mount, N.C., a daughter of the late Boyd and Mamie (Horne) Allen. Barbara lived in Naugatuck for the past 30 years, having also lived in Bridgeport for many years. She retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where she worked assembling electronics.

Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard T. and Heide Ruff, and her grandson, Marcus T. Ruff, all of Naugatuck; her aunt, Ruby Gray, and her son, Byron Gray; her two nephews, Tracy Newman and Shaun Newman; and her great-niece, Scotlyn Newman. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Emily Newman.

All services are private, and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

