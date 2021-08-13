Obituary: Barbara Hotchkiss

ANSONIA — Barbara “Babe” Hotchkiss, 80, of Ansonia, passed away of a sudden illness on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Florida. She was born on Nov. 17, 1940, the daughter of the late Gerald and Constance Griffin. She was the wife of the late Gordon Hotchkiss, her longtime friend and love.

Barbara was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Richard Griffin; and sister, Geraldine Griffin. She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Gordon and Amy Hotchkiss of Kentucky, Gerald and Shireen Hotchkiss of South Carolina, and Garry and Elizabeth Hotchkiss of Connecticut; and one daughter and her husband, Jodi and Victor Rivera of Florida. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Griffin Hotchkiss, Abbey Hotchkiss, Gillian Hotchkiss, Grant Hotchkiss, Christian Hotchkiss and Logan Rivera; and a host of family and friends.

Barbara graduated from Ansonia High School and worked as a CNA at Shelton Lakes Rehabilitation Center. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events alongside her husband. Barbara had a vivacious personality. She always made people around her laugh and made friends everywhere she went. She will forever be remembered as the life of the party.

Barbara was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be missed by many.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 12 p.m. at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Friends may call at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home on Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., before the funeral leaves for church. Burial follows in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Autism Speaks, Inc. 1 East 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.