Obituary: Augusto Silva

NAUGATUCK — Augusto Silva, 62, beloved husband of Maria (Silva) Silva, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born in Portugal on Dec. 17, 1958, son of the late Antonio and Maria (Silva) Silva. Augusto came to the United States with his family in 1978 and settled in Naugatuck. He worked for Union Local 611 as a construction worker for many years up until his illness. He was an avid soccer fan and loved watching his favorite team Benfica of Portugal. Augusto truly embraced his Portuguese heritage. A simple man, he enjoyed food, wine, dancing from his culture as well as his favorite restaurant Sagres in Naugatuck.

Besides his wife, Maria, of 42 years, he leaves his son, Jose Silva and his wife, Melissa, of Naugatuck; his daughter, Michelle Silva and her husband, Kittaney Nanthavongsak, of Torrington; his grandson, Kye; his sister, Mina Silva, and brother, Al Silva, both of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Facial masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be private.

