Obituary: Audrey Linda Owens

NAUGATUCK — Audrey Linda Owens, 74, formerly of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Audrey was born Feb. 26, 1946, and she was predeceased by her parents, Chester and Betty (French) Hulse, and also by her sister, Nancy Walsh.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, William “Bill” Owens; her daughter, Dawn Braley and her husband, Gary, of Naugatuck; her daughter, Michelle Cordonier and her husband, Dan, of Fort Mills, S.C.; her son, Edward Owens of Palmetto, Fla.; and her daughter, Kathleen Pregano and her husband, Henrique, of Naugatuck; her grandchildren, Danielle, Samantha, Jason, Antonio, Kaitlynn, Nicholas and Jessica; her great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Lucas, Logan, Ariel and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.

Audrey enjoyed many trips to Disney World with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, eating Mickey bars, taking pictures and watching her grandchildren have fun. She loved shopping, especially for Disney pins, anything that pictured Olaf and Eeyore. She also enjoyed spoiling all of her grandchildren. She was an avid bingo player with her daughters and friends. She was an avid back-rubber for her husband and a wonderful, loving wife, mother and “Nana.”

A celebration of Audrey’s life will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

