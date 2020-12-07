Obituary: Audrey Carolyn Behuniak

SEYMOUR — Audrey Carolyn Behuniak, 91, of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Michael Behuniak, died peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at the Shady Knoll Health Care Center, Seymour. Born in Albany, N.Y., on July 3, 1929, she was the only child of John and Carolyn Booth Blanchette.

Mrs. Behuniak was a longtime Seymour resident and devoted her life to her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed arts and crafts of all kinds. Through the years with her husband and boys, she vacationed on many camping adventures across New England and Florida. She will be long remembered as the family matriarch, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Behuniak is survived by her sons, Carl Behuniak and his wife, Sharon, of Naugatuck and Paul Behuniak of Seymour; and cherished granddaughters, Kelly, Dana and Colleen Behuniak, all of Massachusetts.

All funeral services are private. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia is in care of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Hill Hose Co., 140 Botsford Road, Seymour, CT 06483.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.