Obituary: Antonio Baez

Mr. Antonio Baez, 70, of Worcester, Mass., died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. He was the husband of Arelis Quero-Baez.

Antonio was born in Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Nov. 28, 1950, son of the late Andres Jimenez and Consuelo Baez. He was self-employed as a supermarket owner. He enjoyed baseball and was a New York Yankee fan. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Antonio leaves his ex-wife, Minerva Sanchez; and three sons and two daughters-in-law, Antonio and Arelis Baez Jr. of New Jersey, Ruben and Aime Then Baez of Naugatuck, Anthony Baez of Boston; daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Baez and Lenin Valdez of Naugatuck, Johanny Baez of New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Genesis Baez.

Funeral services for Mr. Baez will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Naugatuck Valley Memorial Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery, Waterbury. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until start of services.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.