Obituary: Anthony Dmuchowski



NAUGATUCK — Anthony “Skippy” Dmuchowski, 75, husband of Christine (DuFour) Dmuchowski, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Born in Waterbury on Sept. 21, 1945, he was a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Damiani) Dmuchowski. Anthony was a graduate of Cheshire Academy. He was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, and retired from the Naugatuck Police Department after serving as patrolman for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Polish American Club and associate member of the VFW Post 201 of Waterbury.

In addition to his wife, Christine, Skippy is survived by his sons, Thomas Dmuchowski of Norwich, Steven Dmuchowski of Salem, and Anthony Dmuchowski of Naugatuck; his sister, Mary Ann Dmuchowski; and his three grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Sarah Jane and Sofia Marie Dmuchowski.

All services will be private. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of his arrangements.

