Obituary: Anthony D. Recchia Jr.

WATERBURY — Anthony D. Recchia Jr., 84, died Aug. 6, 2019, at Regal Care of Waterbury.

Anthony was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Anthony D. and Grace (Iannotino) Recchia Sr. Anthony was a proud United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired after working many years as a group home manager, and he was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he attended Mass daily. Tony was a very active member of the Legion of Mary and would regularly visit convalescent homes to minister and comfort the sick and the dying.

Anthony is survived by his cousin, Anthony Cilfone; and many dear friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, 2324 East Main St., Waterbury. The Rev. Vito C. DeCarolis will officiate and members of the Legion of Mary will be present. Those attending are kindly asked to meet directly at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St., Waterbury. All are invited to attend.