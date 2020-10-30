Obituary: Anna M. Gallant

DANIELSON — Anna M. Gallant, 71, of Danielson, formerly of Trumbull, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at CT Hospice. She was born in Milford on Sept. 16, 1949, as the loving daughter of the late William and Irene (Rivnyak) Gallant.

Annie earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield. In 1991, she then earned her sixth-year professional diploma from Southern Connecticut State University.

Annie began her teaching career at Plainfield High School in Plainfield, teaching history. Her love to teach young students led her to become a guidance counselor at St. Bernard School in Uncasville for 19 years. Annie then went on to teach and counsel at Parish Hill School in Chaplin.

She loved the New York Yankees and bowling. Annie was the president of the Connecticut Women’s Bowling Association for three years. She participated for 40 years in the Women’s National Bowling Championships. In 2008, she was inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame. Annie loved life, and her spirit will always be with her loving family and friends.

She will be sadly missed but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her loving family includes her sisters, Irene A. Gillette of Felton, Del., and Sharon A. Bosley of Beacon Falls; her friend and roommate, Karen Cronk of Danielson; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may attend a walkthrough visitation on Monday, Nov. 2, at Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (Route 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour, from 9 until 10:15 a.m. A funeral service in celebration of Anna’s life will follow at 10:15 a.m. in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Michael RC Church, 25 Maple St., Beacon Falls. Interment will be at the family plot at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. Due to COVID-19, guests will be asked to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing requirements at all times.

