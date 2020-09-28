Obituary: Alfreda Frances (Kwasniewski) Krajeski

SCITUATE, Mass. — Alfreda Frances (Kwasniewski) Krajeski, 95, died peacefully with her family at her side. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident.

She was born Nov. 23, 1924, in Naugatuck, Conn., to Leopold and Klementyna (Gruszkowski) Kwasniewski. She was a resident in Scituate, living with Patricia and family since 1999.

Alfreda was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Krajeski Sr., and the devoted and loving mother of Joseph P. Krajeski Jr. of Naugatuck, Conn., and Patricia Koziel and husband, Richard, of Scituate; the loving grandmother of Marna and husband, Patrick, Ryan and wife, Stephanie,

Zachary and Ani Kate; and great-grandmother of Fiona and Ryland. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anthony, Raymond, Mary, Chester, Frank, Walter, Leonard, Rita, George, Kazmer, Teresa and Elizabeth.

While raising her family, Alfreda worked at the Peter Paul Candy manufacturing plant in Naugatuck, Conn., where she retired after 24 years of service in 1986. Affectionately known as “Fred,” her greatest joy was gathering with and caring for her extended family especially caring for Zachary and Ani Kate.

A memorial Mass and celebration of Alfreda’s life will be planned at a future date. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is in care of her arrangements.

