NAUGATUCK — Nina Yourison, 74, beloved wife of David H. Yourison Sr., died July 12, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Nina was born Nov. 13, 1947 in New York, N.Y., daughter of the late Salvatore and Conchetta (Barberino) Clementi. Nina was raised in New Jersey and moved to Connecticut in 1973. Nina worked in customer service at Stop & Shop for over 25 years, retiring in 2013.

Nina was an avid reader, she loved gardening and cooking. Nina and her husband Dave enjoyed traveling and drove their RV cross country from Conn. to Las Vegas, Nev., a few years ago. Nina enjoyed camping and going to the ocean “for an attitude adjustment.” She said she was able to let her troubles head out to sea with the tide. Most of all Nina loved her family, she was the glue that held us all together.

In addition to David, her loving husband of 56 years, Nina is survived by her children, son, David H. Yourison Jr. and his wife, Janice M. Corey; daughter, Denise L. Moore and her husband, Anthony B. Moore, all of Naugatuck; uncle and aunt, George and Rose Heilmann of Quakertown, Pa.; brother, Joseph Clemente of Toms River, N.J.; sisters, Roseann Polifka of Fairlawn, N.J., and Judy Wilinsky of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother-in-law, Stanley Jaroneczyk of Naugatuck; sisters-in-law, Grace Clementi of Winfield, N.J., and Maryann Barcomb of Naugatuck; grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob and Aaron Yourison, Daniella Moore and Riley Bristol, all of Naugatuck; great-grandchildren, Delilah Barfoot of Naugatuck and Arlo J. Hosick of Waterbury, Vt., and many nieces, nephews, cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck.

Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

