WATERBURY — Nicholas Fusco, 57, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Care Unit at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

Nick worked for Dalling Construction for many years and was also a member of the IUOE Local 478.

Nick was the loving husband of Laura (Dreher) Fusco, whom he was married to for 30 beautiful years. Nick is also survived by his parents, Beverly (Raimo) and Fiorino Fusco; daughter Amanda Bianchi of Middlebury, and his three granddaughters, Ashlyn, Alyssa and Addison Bianchi; sister Kathy and husband Roger Evitts, along with their daughter Sarah Evitts of Cheshire.

He is also survived by seven brothers-in-law; eight sisters-in-law; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends, including his best friend Randy Smith.

Nick was predeceased by his brother-in-law Paul Dreher.

Visitation was to be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road in Prospect. Friends were invited to share favorite stories and memories of Nick beginning at 7:15 p.m.

A funeral Mass was to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 W. Main St., in Waterbury. Those wishing to attend Mass were asked to please meet directly at church. Burial was to be at the convenience of the family.

For Nick’s full obituary and online condolences, please visit his Tribute Wall at prospectmemorial.com.