MATTAPAN, Mass. — Nicholas A. Bonet, age 39, loving husband of Ana (Santos) Bonet, passed away at his home.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 6, 1984, he was the son of Nicholas A. Bonet, of New York and Rose Deleon, of Prospect. Nick grew up in New York and spent much of his life in Waterbury. He currently worked at Star Market in Dorchester.

He was outgoing and truly loved his family above all. Nick enjoyed sports and playing video games.

Besides his wife Ana and his parents, he leaves his children, Angel Bonet, Nicholas A. Bonet Jr., Priscilla Rodriguez, Aryana and Briana Bonet; his siblings, Edward, Matthew and Melissa; his paternal grandmother Santa Valera; his mother-in-law Diana Gonzalez; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was to be on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St. in Naugatuck.

